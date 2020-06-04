10 shops sealed over violations of SoP

The district administration on Thursday ordered to seal 10 shops and closed 20 others for not following the SoP regarding coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday ordered to seal 10 shops and closed 20 others for not following the SoP regarding coronavirus.

On special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, district administration teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar Zaman Qaisarani checked 200 shops at Hussainagahi, interior city and other markets out of which 30 found involved in violations of SoP.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCG Qamar Zaman Qaisarani said that the government has provided relief to traders by bringing changes in lockdown orders but the SoP regarding coronavirus has to be followed properly by shopkeepers. He said that it has been decided to treat violators with iron hands as the coronavirus cases were rising day by day which is alarming.