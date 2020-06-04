UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Shops Sealed Over Violations Of SoP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:45 PM

10 shops sealed over violations of SoP

The district administration on Thursday ordered to seal 10 shops and closed 20 others for not following the SoP regarding coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday ordered to seal 10 shops and closed 20 others for not following the SoP regarding coronavirus.

On special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, district administration teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Qamar Zaman Qaisarani checked 200 shops at Hussainagahi, interior city and other markets out of which 30 found involved in violations of SoP.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCG Qamar Zaman Qaisarani said that the government has provided relief to traders by bringing changes in lockdown orders but the SoP regarding coronavirus has to be followed properly by shopkeepers. He said that it has been decided to treat violators with iron hands as the coronavirus cases were rising day by day which is alarming.

Related Topics

Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

32 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

Federal capital’s nine places to be sealed due t ..

45 minutes ago

No rift in UK-Pakistan tax authorities; FBR

2 minutes ago

Govt. releases Rs415.141 mln for 14 Aviation secto ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.