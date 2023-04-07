Close
10 SHOs Reshuffled

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi transferred and posted 10 SHOs (Station House Officers) in the district.

According to notification issued here on Friday, SI Asim Rasheed transferred and posted at Ghulam Muhammad Abad vice Mian Wajid Hussain who was ordered to report to the police line.

Investigation Incharge Thikriwala police station SI Naveed Aslam posted as SHO Gulberg, SHO Satiana Imran Amir posted SHO Dijkot, SI Ali Amir Goraya SHO Khurrianwala. Inspector Ayyub Sahi posted SHO city Jarranwala, SI Khalid Kaliar SHO Satiana and SI Sheikh Shoaib Ahmed posted SHO Factory Area. SI Siddique Cheema directed to report police lines. SI Shahzad Yousaf was relieved from duty for 6-months medical rest.

