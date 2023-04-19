10 SHOs reshuffled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Police Department reshuffled 10 officers including seven station house officers (SHOs) on administrative grounds, here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, SI Basharat Ali Awan was posted SHO Peoples Colony, SI Junaid Gujjar posted In-charge Investigation Thikriwala, SI Wasim Tariq SHO Bahlak, SI Shahid Awan SHO Sandal Bar, SI Ejaz Ahmed SHO Mureedwala, Inspector Rana Asgar SHO Mamukanjan, SI Musadaq Riaz Police Lines, SI Muhammad Arasalan SHO Buchiana, SI Kashif Awan deployed on general duty at Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, and ASI Humayun Warraich was posted as In-charge police post Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market).