10 SHOs transferred, posted to different police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police Islamabad on Tuesday transferred 10 Station House Officers (SHOs) to different stations in the Federal capital.

According to order issued on Tuesday, SHO Inspector Asjad Mehmood serving at Koral police station has been transferred as SHO Kohsar police station, SHO Inspector Aabpara Rasheed Ahmed as SHO Tarnol, SHO Sihala Inspector Muhammad Bashir as SHO Koral, SHO Khanna Inspector Muhammad Gulfaraz as SHO SHO Sihala and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Kamal serving at Koshar police station as SHO Khanna police station.

Likewise, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Saleem Raza serving as SHO Karachi Company police station has been appointed as SHO Aabpara, Sub-Inspector Fazal-e-Khaliq serving at Bhara Kau has been given charge of SHO Karachi company police station.

Sub-Inspector Abdul Razaaq serving as SHO Noon police station has bene given new assignment as SHO Margallah while SHO Margallah Ashif Muhammad has been transferred to Noon police station as its SHO.

ASI Misbah Shahbaz has been appointed as SHO Women police station while its SHO ASI Farzana Begum has been asked to join general duty at Women police station.