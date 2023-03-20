10 shot killed including Tehisl Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :More than 12 armed attackers on Monday shot killed at least 10 people including Tehsil Chairman, Havelian, Atif Munsif Khan and a policeman over old enmity near Langra Village.

According to the police sources and locals, Atif Munsif Tehsil Chairman Havelian was going to Langar village to offer Fatiha when his vehicle entered in the village suddenly a rival group opened gunfire from all four sides and also threw petrol bombs.

As a result, 10 including Atif killed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Tufail other police officers, rescue 1122 and firefighter vehicles reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the destroyed vehicle.

Rescue 1122 shifted 5 bodies to the district headquarters hospital Abbottabad while others were shifted to Type-D hospital Havelian.

After postmortem and DNA tests, police said it would be able to identify them.

Police have started investigations.