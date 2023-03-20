UrduPoint.com

10 Shot Killed Including Tehisl Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:49 PM

10 shot killed including Tehisl Chairman

More than 12 armed attackers on Monday shot killed at least 10 people including Tehsil Chairman, Havelian, Atif Munsif Khan and a policeman over old enmity near Langra Village

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :More than 12 armed attackers on Monday shot killed at least 10 people including Tehsil Chairman, Havelian, Atif Munsif Khan and a policeman over old enmity near Langra Village.

According to the police sources and locals, Atif Munsif Tehsil Chairman Havelian was going to Langar village to offer Fatiha when his vehicle entered in the village suddenly a rival group opened gunfire from all four sides and also threw petrol bombs.

As a result, 10 including Atif killed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umer Tufail other police officers, rescue 1122 and firefighter vehicles reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the destroyed vehicle.

Rescue 1122 shifted 5 bodies to the district headquarters hospital Abbottabad while others were shifted to Type-D hospital Havelian.

After postmortem and DNA tests, police said it would be able to identify them.

Police have started investigations.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Abbottabad Vehicles Vehicle Havelian Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale ..

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

11 minutes ago
 Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

14 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on clim ..

UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

11 minutes ago
 Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about c ..

Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about cotton production

11 minutes ago
 Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

11 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.