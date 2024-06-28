10 SMIU students honoured to become Brand Ambassador of Sindh Ombudsman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A workshop was held on Friday here at the Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Karachi, which was chaired by Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Muhammad Sohail Rajput to select students of SMIU as Brand Ambassadors of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh.

The students will be given task to disseminate information about the role and functions of the Ombudsman among fellow students and general public.

In this connection the Ombudsman Sindh addressed a large number of students of Sindh Madressatul Islam University at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of the varsity where he highlighted the role of Ombudsman Office in providing administrative justice to the public and the key features of his initiative of Brand Ambassador Program initiated through regional subsidy of International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) with aims and objectives which includes disseminating the information, promoting civic responsibilities and raising community outreach through students being inspiring future leaders.

He added that the students selected as Ambassadors will build a bridge between Ombudsman office and students in particular and with the community at large, which will promote good governance, transparency and accountability of government departments.

The Ombudsman Sindh said that he feels proud to be present at the historic institution of Pakistan- Sindh Madressatul Islam University which is the Alma-Mater of founder of the country Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said 'we were trying to establish linkages between Ombudsman office and the academia, because this culture is not developed in our country'.

The Ombudsman said they have opened their five offices in different districts of Karachi and also opening some offices in other cities of Sindh. The Ombudsman also talked on the economy of the country and said we have to increase export for bringing out the country from crisis.

Answering to a question, he said that the Ombudsman office is also trying to reach out schools and colleges of the province to spread the message of public service through the Brand Ambassadors.

Prior to this, SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon welcomed the the Ombudsman Sindh and his team and mentioned the activities and achievements of the University and its role in providing best skilled youth to the country.

He said SMIU has ten students societies that are training students as the future leaders. He further said SMIU and the office of the Ombudsman Sindh will jointly work to spray awareness about social work and social justice. In this respect, he said the Department of Social and Development Studies of SMIU will also extend its full cooperation to the Ombudsman office.

Rehana G Ali Memon, Advisor and Masood Ishrat, Registrar, Secretariat Provincial Ombudsman Sindh also briefed the participants about the concept of Brand Ambassador Program and working of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh through a detailed presentation. The services of selected Ambassador students will be acknowledged by awarding certificates.

Later on a question-answer session was held where the Ombudsman replied to the questons asked by SMIU students and the faculty. In the end the Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai gave away soveniour to the guests.

Earlier, Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Director of Students Affairs and Counselling, SMIU welcomed the guests and thanked the Ombudsman Sindh for selecting SMIU for the Brands Ambassadors Program.

The session was attended by deans of SMIU Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academics Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, chairpersons of different academic departments, faculty and students in a large number.