Open Menu

10 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 06:16 PM

10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

The Environment Protection Agency, during a crackdown, took action against 10 smoke-emitting vehicles and collected Rs 20,000 fine from drivers, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency, during a crackdown, took action against 10 smoke-emitting vehicles and collected Rs 20,000 fine from drivers, here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the teams also inspected brick-kilns and closed down operation of one kiln in Chak No 266-RB, Khurrianwala in addition to imposing Rs 100,000 fine on the owner.

They also re-sealed a boiler of a plant on Narrwala road bypass which was de-sealed by the owner itself illegally and a case was registered against him.

The legal action was taken in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection Smog Prevention and Control rules 2023.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Vehicles Road From

Recent Stories

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme N ..

Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..

2 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the P ..

TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..

5 minutes ago
 UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in pro ..

UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights

5 minutes ago
 Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between ..

Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan

14 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services ..

Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital

7 minutes ago
 UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sig ..

UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU

16 seconds ago
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capac ..

COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states

17 seconds ago
 PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 minutes ago
 UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

17 minutes ago
 Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting ..

Divisional commissioner Mirpur Khas chairs meeting of polio task force

7 minutes ago
 Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m ..

Countrywide 7th Agricultural Census costing Rs650m in Sept-Oct 2024

7 minutes ago
 Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provin ..

Scouting has profound impact on youth, says provincial commissioner

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan