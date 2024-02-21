10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

The Environment Protection Agency, during a crackdown, took action against 10 smoke-emitting vehicles and collected Rs 20,000 fine from drivers, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency, during a crackdown, took action against 10 smoke-emitting vehicles and collected Rs 20,000 fine from drivers, here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said that the teams also inspected brick-kilns and closed down operation of one kiln in Chak No 266-RB, Khurrianwala in addition to imposing Rs 100,000 fine on the owner.

They also re-sealed a boiler of a plant on Narrwala road bypass which was de-sealed by the owner itself illegally and a case was registered against him.

The legal action was taken in violation of Punjab Environmental Protection Smog Prevention and Control rules 2023.