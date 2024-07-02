Open Menu

10 Special Assistants To CM Appointed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 11:45 PM

10 Special Assistants to CM appointed

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed 10 Special Assistants to CM (SACM) with immediate effect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed 10 Special Assistants to CM (SACM) with immediate effect.

According to notification, the Chief Minister, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 4(1) Sindh Special Assistant (Appointments, Powers, Functions Salaries, Allowances and Prvilleges) Act 2003 (Amended in 2017) pleased to appoint Dr Lal Chand Ukrani, Sarfraz Rajar, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Rajvir Singh Sodha, Mansoor Ali Shahani, Usman Ghani Yaqoob Hingoro, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Junaid Buland and Muhammad Saleem Baloch as Special Assistant to Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Usman Ghani 2017 Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

4 minutes ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

4 minutes ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

4 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

4 minutes ago
 Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

10 minutes ago
Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France ..

Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead

10 minutes ago
 Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-u ..

Austria v Turkey Euro 2024 last 16 starting line-ups

10 minutes ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results

Football: Euro 2024 results

10 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Inde ..

Ahsan Iqbal felicitate US government on 248th Independence Day

10 minutes ago
 City District Police Karachi discuss security arra ..

City District Police Karachi discuss security arrangements during Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Senator urges opposition to chose consultation ove ..

Senator urges opposition to chose consultation over confrontation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan