10 Special Assistants to CM appointed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed 10 Special Assistants to CM (SACM) with immediate effect.

According to notification, the Chief Minister, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 4(1) Sindh Special Assistant (Appointments, Powers, Functions Salaries, Allowances and Prvilleges) Act 2003 (Amended in 2017) pleased to appoint Dr Lal Chand Ukrani, Sarfraz Rajar, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Rajvir Singh Sodha, Mansoor Ali Shahani, Usman Ghani Yaqoob Hingoro, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Junaid Buland and Muhammad Saleem Baloch as Special Assistant to Chief Minister.