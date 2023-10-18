10 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and spare parts from his possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Shah Jahan.

Pirwadhi police have registered separate cases against him and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of police team and the arrested accused will be booked with concrete evidence and will be punished.

The protection of life and property of citizens is the first priority, he added.