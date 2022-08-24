10 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 05 accused involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and Rs 15,000 from their possession during crackdown here Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested 03 accused Mohsin, Fateh Sher and Sarhad Ali and recovered 05 motorcycles from their possession while Rawat police arrested 02 accused Imran and Nouman, and recovered 05 motorcycles and Rs 15,000 from their custody.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the other facilitators of the accused must be arrested. He said that those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets can't escape from the grip of law.