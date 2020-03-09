UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:44 PM

10 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a three member dacoits gang and recovered ten stolen motorcycles, 2 LEDs and Laptop from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a three member dacoits gang and recovered ten stolen motorcycles, 2 LEDs and Laptop from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

Civil Lines police team arrested the three member dacoits gang while recovered 10 stolen motorcycles, 2 LEDs and a laptop from their custody.

In the initial report, police revealed that the culprits were involved in dozens of vehicle theft and house robberies.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials saying that there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle From

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

31 minutes ago

44 UAE listed companies to pay AED32.5 bn in divid ..

46 minutes ago

IS claims attack at Afghan presidential inaugurati ..

1 minute ago

India court orders 'name and shame' posters of pro ..

1 minute ago

China Successfully Places Another Satellite for Be ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly passes four government bills

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.