10 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested a three member dacoits gang and recovered ten stolen motorcycles, 2 LEDs and Laptop from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a three member dacoits gang and recovered ten stolen motorcycles, 2 LEDs and Laptop from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Monday.

Civil Lines police team arrested the three member dacoits gang while recovered 10 stolen motorcycles, 2 LEDs and a laptop from their custody.

In the initial report, police revealed that the culprits were involved in dozens of vehicle theft and house robberies.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials saying that there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of vehicle theft.