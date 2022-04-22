UrduPoint.com

10 Stretchers Donated To Faisalabad Institute Of Cardiology

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 06:23 PM

The Heart Saver Foundation (HSF) has donated 10 stretchers and a large quantity of life saving medicines to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) to facilitate patients

President HSF Haji Muhammad Ashraf, flanked by HSF General Secretary Kashif Farooq, handed over the donation to FIC Medical Superintendent Dr Nadeem Akhtar on Friday.

Medical Social Officer FIC Aasia Faqeer Hussain, HSF Manager Asima Muzammal and others were also present.

