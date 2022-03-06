10 stretchers donated to FIC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Heart Saver Foundation has donated 10 stretchers to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) to facilitate the cardiac patients.

General Secretary Heart Saver Foundation Kashif Farooq along with a donor Umar Javaid handed over the stretchers to Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Rana Asif Nadeem on Sunday.

Medical Social Officer (MSO) Aasia Faqeer Hussain, Manager Asima Muzammal and others were also present.