10 students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a landmark initiative, Chairman WAPDA, Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), has opened the doors of WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela (WCCT) to the talented youth of Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan and not only accorded approval for reserving 10 seats annually for students from the region but also pledged to fully sponsor their five-year education – a commitment amounting to nearly Rs. 30 million.

Following a transparent selection process involving written tests and interviews, 10 bright young boys from Diamer have joined WCCT, said a press release.

This life-changing opportunity includes free tuition, boarding, lodging, uniforms, academic kits, medical care, and a comprehensive academic and leadership development program.

By removing financial barriers, this initiative ensures that merit and ambition are justly rewarded, paving the way for a brighter future.

This initiative is more than just a scholarship – it represents a bold step toward regional empowerment and inclusive national progress. By investing in education and nurturing talent from even the most remote areas of the country, WAPDA is playing a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow. The program, set to be renewed annually, stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the families of Diamer, fostering a lasting spirit of development and inclusion.