10 students injured in college bus accident in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Atleast ten students of a private college bus were injured when their bus overturned near Sahianwala in Faisalabad on Thursday afternoon.

As per details, rescue sources said a bus was carrying students when it overturned due to over speeding as a result several students sustained injuries.

Rescue sources said that the driver of the bus lost control over the steering wheel while taking a sharp turn and the bus overturned, a private news channel reported.

The police official said a case has been registered against the owner of the school as well as of the bus and its driver.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that rescue teams were reached the incident immediately after they were informed and children were provided first aid on the spot then shifted to hospital for further medical treatment.