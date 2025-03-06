10 Students Injured In Nowshera Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A school bus overturned on Nowshera Road, leaving 10 students injured on Thursday, and were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.
Police said the accident occurred near Muhajir Bazaar on Cherat Cement Factory Road in Tehsil Pabbi.
All the injured students belonged to the Muhajir Bazaar area.
Rescue 1122 medical teams provided first aid to the injured students at the accident site before transferring them to Pabbi Hospital for further treatment.
Recent Stories
United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting
Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..
Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance
MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..
Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..
FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion
Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 students injured in Nowshera accident6 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Art Festival held at Sadiq Public School6 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi sets new crime-fighting targets for SHOs in online meeting6 minutes ago
-
District-wide cleanliness drive underway6 minutes ago
-
Lehri vows to develop Transport Dept on modern lines for facilitating people6 minutes ago
-
Rank-pinning ceremony held for 107 ASIs6 minutes ago
-
CM removes Mayo Hospital CEO, MS over public complaints6 minutes ago
-
Rs1.2bn citrus revival plan launched in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
ATH admin demands strict action after violent attack on security staff6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Mian Channu, reviews key public initiatives6 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Y) Acting Chief, US-based Kashmiri Diaspora community, appeal for Justice for Yasin's Family6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police crack down on Social Evils, arrest 7 Suspects16 minutes ago