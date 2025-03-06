Open Menu

10 Students Injured In Nowshera Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

10 students injured in Nowshera accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A school bus overturned on Nowshera Road, leaving 10 students injured on Thursday, and were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the accident occurred near Muhajir Bazaar on Cherat Cement Factory Road in Tehsil Pabbi.

All the injured students belonged to the Muhajir Bazaar area.

Rescue 1122 medical teams provided first aid to the injured students at the accident site before transferring them to Pabbi Hospital for further treatment.

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

6 minutes ago
 talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ ..

Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..

21 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion s ..

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance

50 minutes ago
 MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to disc ..

MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

51 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

1 hour ago
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

2 hours ago
 Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

3 hours ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

4 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan