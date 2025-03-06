10 students injured in Nowshera accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A school bus overturned on Nowshera Road, leaving 10 students injured on Thursday, and were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the accident occurred near Muhajir Bazaar on Cherat Cement Factory Road in Tehsil Pabbi.

All the injured students belonged to the Muhajir Bazaar area.

Rescue 1122 medical teams provided first aid to the injured students at the accident site before transferring them to Pabbi Hospital for further treatment.