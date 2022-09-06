10 students injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) ::At least ten students were injured when a van they were traveling in hit a roadside hill in Shalpalam area in Khall tehsil on Tuesday.

ASI Tariq Khan of Khall police station said the van of Knowledge Public School was on its way to school when it hit a roadside hill while overtaking another vehicle in Slalpalam area.

As a result, ten injured children were shifted to Timergara Hospital for treatment.

The hospital staff told the police that condition of all the injured children was stabel.