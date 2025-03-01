10 Suspects Arrested, Weapons And Drugs Seized In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Kohat Police on Saturday arrested 10 suspects and recovered a cache of weapons and drugs in a latest operation.
According to sources of Kohat Police, the crackdown, supervised by District Police Officer Dr.
Zahidullah Khan, was carried out under the leadership of SHO Ayub Khanan along with a police contingent.
Sources further revealed that the seized weapons include 1 Kalashnikov, 3 pistols, 1 repeater, and hundreds of cartridges. Additionally, 150 grams of ice were recovered during the anti-drug operation.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects at the Mills police station.
APP/azq/378
