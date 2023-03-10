10 suspects held; arms, drug recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police and Elite force on Friday conducted joint search operations in areas around Kohat University and District Jail here and apprehended 10 suspects, including two drug peddlers.

During the operation, two pistols, dozens of cartridges and two kg of hashish were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons, said the spokesman of district police.

A heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation under the leadership of DSP Sadar Saifur Rahman and SHO Jarma Saifullah.

Women police and officials of intelligence agencies were also involved in the operation.

The police teams also checked necessary documents of the people residing in the rented houses and detained six non-local people living in rented houses without legal agreement and registration.

All arrested persons were shifted to Jarma police station for further interrogation, while cases were registered against the arrested accused for having illegal weapons and drugs.