10 suspects held during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad police Saturday claimed to have arrested 10 criminals across the city during last 24 hours.

Aabpara police arrested two accused Samad Khan and Dansih Zaheer, recovering four bottles of wine and 115 gram hashish from their possession, said a news release issued here.

Shams Colony police arrested a Nigerian National lady accused Ekegbo Lijunwa and recovered 228 gram hashish from him.

Similarly, Karachi company police arrested accused Siraj Amjad and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from him. Bhara Khau police arrested accused Ali Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Likewise, Shalimar police arrested accused Sajjad Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Golra police arrested accused Kashif Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Furthermore, Margalla police arrested two accused Saddam Hussain and Mumtaz All and recovered one 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Hammad Satti and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation underway.