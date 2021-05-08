UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Suspects Held During Last 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:49 PM

10 suspects held during last 24 hours

The Islamabad police Saturday claimed to have arrested 10 criminals across the city during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad police Saturday claimed to have arrested 10 criminals across the city during last 24 hours.

Aabpara police arrested two accused Samad Khan and Dansih Zaheer, recovering four bottles of wine and 115 gram hashish from their possession, said a news release issued here.

Shams Colony police arrested a Nigerian National lady accused Ekegbo Lijunwa and recovered 228 gram hashish from him.

Similarly, Karachi company police arrested accused Siraj Amjad and recovered 10 liters of alcohol from him. Bhara Khau police arrested accused Ali Shah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Likewise, Shalimar police arrested accused Sajjad Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Golra police arrested accused Kashif Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Furthermore, Margalla police arrested two accused Saddam Hussain and Mumtaz All and recovered one 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Hammad Satti and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Company Criminals All From

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.