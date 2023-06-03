UrduPoint.com

10 Suspects Held During Search Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 08:59 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :On the special directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Rawalpindi Police conducted search operations aiming to prevent crime here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

The law enforcement agencies including district police, elite force and lady police participated in the search operations.

Bani Police conducted a search operation in Kohati Bazaar and its surroundings, during the search operation, 07 suspects Owais, Bilal, Ghulam, Akhlaq, Imran, Zeeshan and Shaukat were arrested.

Similarly, Waris Khan held 03 suspects Yasin, Tahir and Saeed.

During the search operation, various houses were searched, data of 88 tenants collected, 10 shops and 270 people were questioned.

SSP Operations Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi said that the purpose of the search operations was to take action against organized criminal gangs.

Rawalpindi Police was making all-out efforts to protect the life and property of the citizens, he added.

