UrduPoint.com

10 Temporary Sale Points To Be Set Up For Eid-ul-Azha In Bahawalpur District

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

10 temporary sale points to be set up for Eid-ul-Azha in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, 10 temporary selling points will be set up across the district for the sale of animals which will be located far away from the urban areas.

The sale point will be situated at Sashmai Canal in Bahawalpur City, Civil Hospital, Karachi Bypass near Toyota Motors, Azam Chowk, Bahawalpur Saddar Area Mohkam Flour Mills near Khanqah Sharif, KLP Road near Rahbar petrol Pump in Ahmadpur East Tehsil, Park near Gilani Petrol Pump in Uch Sharif, Chak No.

102 / DB and Qainchi Mor in Yazman Tehsil, near Rescue 1122 at Bahawalpur Road in Hasilpur Tehsil and at Bus Stand Hasilpur Road in Khairpur Tamiwali Tehsil.

Related Topics

Karachi Petrol Road Sale Bahawalpur Khairpur Hasilpur Ahmadpur East Yazman Saddar Rescue 1122 From Toyota Flour

Recent Stories

vivo announces its partnership as the Official Spo ..

Vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qat ..

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz Ahad's collection of writings ..

47 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

1 hour ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

2 hours ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.