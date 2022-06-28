10 temporary sale points to be set up for Eid-ul-Azha in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, 10 temporary selling points will be set up across the district for the sale of animals which will be located far away from the urban areas.

The sale point will be situated at Sashmai Canal in Bahawalpur City, Civil Hospital, Karachi Bypass near Toyota Motors, Azam Chowk, Bahawalpur Saddar Area Mohkam Flour Mills near Khanqah Sharif, KLP Road near Rahbar petrol Pump in Ahmadpur East Tehsil, Park near Gilani Petrol Pump in Uch Sharif, Chak No.

102 / DB and Qainchi Mor in Yazman Tehsil, near Rescue 1122 at Bahawalpur Road in Hasilpur Tehsil and at Bus Stand Hasilpur Road in Khairpur Tamiwali Tehsil.