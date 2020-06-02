10 tested positive for coronavirus in Jamshoro

At least 10 persons were tested positive for the coronavirus in Jamshoro during the last 24 hours rising the tally of COVID-19 patients to 64

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were tested positive for the coronavirus in Jamshoro during the last 24 hours rising the tally of COVID-19 patients to 64.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, some 90 suspected patients were brought to Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences Jamshoro in last 24 hours, out of which 10 were found positive for the coronavirus.

They were admitted to the hospital's isolation ward.

The COVID-19 cases are reportedly rising in Sehwan area of Jamshoro.