10 Tips to Save Your Skin from Post-Workout Acne

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) In many ways, exercise can be very good for our skin. It can increase blood flow to the skin cells, bringing in nutrients and oxygen and taking away waste, which may aid healingTrusted Source.It can also help reduce stress.However, working up a good sweat in the gym can also create the perfect conditions for acne-causing bacteria and yeast to thrive, causing more frequent breakouts.To prevent post-workout acne, dermatologists recommend the following 10 tips.Dr.

Susan Massick, a dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, recommended cleansing your face prior to working out to remove makeup.During exercise, there's increased blood flow to the skin.

This increased blood flow causes the pores to open. Makeup can cause sweat and bacteria to become trapped in the enlarged pores. Over time, this can lead to clogged pores and acne.The American academy of Dermatology also suggests that an oil-free makeup remover towelette can also be used if washing isn't an option.

Massick said you should keep long hair pulled back and off your face.

Natural oils from your hair and hair care products can be transferred to your skin.Hair can also trap moisture on your skin. This can clog pores and encourage fungal growth, contributing to breakouts.Clean any equipment that will touch your face, said Massick.

This includes headphones, if you enjoy listening to music or a good podcast during your workout. You should also clean any sports equipment that touches your face, such as helmets or googles. Cleaning them will remove oil, dirt, and bacteria that can contribute to breakouts.Massick recommended wiping down all shared exercise equipment prior to use.

While it would be great if everyone was as considerate as we are and cleaned after each use, we can't really count on this.Wiping down equipment prior to use will help remove some of the troublesome bacteria, dirt, and oils that might find their way onto your skin.