10 Tourist Facilitation Camps Set Up Along Galyat Route: GDA Spokesman

Wed 06th January 2021

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Galyat Development Authority (GDA) has set up as many as ten camps to facilitate tourists coming to witness breathtaking beauty of various valleys amid spasmodic snowfall, blanketing the mountains of the region during winter.

"The camps are set up all along the Galyat route, starting from Harno and culminating at Barian ," GDA Spokesman Ahsan Hameed told APP on Wednesday.

He said the initiative was aimed at providing help to the tourists, who get stuck in the snow deposits on their way to the various galis (valleys).

Elaborating the facilities made available at the camps, he said two staffers were deputed at every camp, which had been equipped with first aid box, walkie-talkie, chains and other necessary equipment. The staff was available for 24 hours for tourists' help and guidance, he added.

To a query, the spokesman said all the available resources were being utilized to facilitate the tourists, coming to visit the scenic valleys of Galyat from various parts of the country.

He said the GDA had issued a travel advisory to inform the tourists and locals for traveling on slippery roads. He urged the tourists to travel in daylight and use chains to tread on snow.

Ahsan said it was imperative for tourists to mechanically examine their vehicles and fill their fuel tanks prior to embarking on the Galyat tour.

The spokesman said the GDA director general had directed all the officials concerned to remain in field to facilitate the tourists and locals in the area.

He said the resort had broken all the past records in drawing tourists during winter as it attracts 90 per cent of local tourists during the winter season, he maintained.

