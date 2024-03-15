10-tree An Acre Recipe Can Improve Forest Density In Pakistan: DFO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 09:06 PM
Minimizing negative impact of climate change in a forest poor country like Pakistan with below six per cent forest area looks like an uphill task, however, an official of forest department has come up with a recipe
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Minimizing negative impact of climate change in a forest poor country like Pakistan with below six per cent forest area looks like an uphill task, however, an official of forest department has come up with a recipe.
Divisional Forest Officer Multan region Rashid Mahmood told APP that encouraging landowners to grow at least ten (10) trees on each acre of their landholding can bring marked improvement in tree-covered area in the country.
He suggested that growing trees should be declared mandatory with incentives for land owners through law making by legislators.
Forests play a big role in improving environment, carry benefits for ecological system besides economic relevance for generating sources of income for people.
Factors including urbanization, population explosion, forest fires, timber theft contribute to deforestation phenomenon.
According to a July 2023 report published in a magazine “Lok Sujag”, forest department got 200 cases registered on theft of timber valuing over Rs 18 million during last five years and over Rs 2.
1 million penalty was imposed on timber thieves.
There are almost 60 plus forest guards in Multan region and one guard is responsible to guard, on average, 2000 acre forest area besides trees planted along canals and roads with the length running in miles.
Rashid said, four (4) per cent area of Punjab area was the domain of forest department adding that Multan region was composed of Multan, Khanewal and Lodhran districts and field staff was responsible to check timber theft.
He added that staff shortage and resource constraints make it difficult to fully arrest timber theft, however, those who are caught are prosecuted. He said, recently, with the cooperation of Regional Police Officer Multan, the department was able to recover 3320 Maunds of timber cut and stolen from forests and 26 accused were arrested.
The DFO said that department has an extension wing that sensitizes people on importance of forests and plantation. He added that plantation campaigns are also run twice a year while seminars and ceremonies are held regularly for public awareness.
APP/rbh-ifi
Recent Stories
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops
Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia
Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang
Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia
Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan
AJK President urges OIC to help stop Indian oppression against Kashmiri Muslims ..
SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused
SC issues written order regarding prohibited weapons' case
APHC urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops5 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang5 minutes ago
-
Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia8 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat8 minutes ago
-
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan8 minutes ago
-
SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused8 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding prohibited weapons' case5 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN to resolve Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions5 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police apprehend Inter-district smuggler with cache of weapons5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister of Mines and Minerals and Education Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah visits Mines and Miner ..5 minutes ago
-
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation40 minutes ago