10-tree an acre recipe can improve forest density in Pakistan: DFO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Minimizing negative impact of climate change in a forest poor country like Pakistan with below six per cent forest area looks like an uphill task, however, an official of forest department has come up with a recipe.

Divisional Forest Officer Multan region Rashid Mahmood told APP that encouraging landowners to grow at least ten (10) trees on each acre of their landholding can bring marked improvement in tree-covered area in the country.

He suggested that growing trees should be declared mandatory with incentives for land owners through law making by legislators.

Forests play a big role in improving environment, carry benefits for ecological system besides economic relevance for generating sources of income for people.

Factors including urbanization, population explosion, forest fires, timber theft contribute to deforestation phenomenon.

According to a July 2023 report published in a magazine “Lok Sujag”, forest department got 200 cases registered on theft of timber valuing over Rs 18 million during last five years and over Rs 2.

1 million penalty was imposed on timber thieves.

There are almost 60 plus forest guards in Multan region and one guard is responsible to guard, on average, 2000 acre forest area besides trees planted along canals and roads with the length running in miles.

Rashid said, four (4) per cent area of Punjab area was the domain of forest department adding that Multan region was composed of Multan, Khanewal and Lodhran districts and field staff was responsible to check timber theft.

He added that staff shortage and resource constraints make it difficult to fully arrest timber theft, however, those who are caught are prosecuted. He said, recently, with the cooperation of Regional Police Officer Multan, the department was able to recover 3320 Maunds of timber cut and stolen from forests and 26 accused were arrested.

The DFO said that department has an extension wing that sensitizes people on importance of forests and plantation. He added that plantation campaigns are also run twice a year while seminars and ceremonies are held regularly for public awareness.

