10 truckloads of relief goods dispatched to flood-hit people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Faizan-e-Madina of Dawat-e-Islami, Madina Town Susan Road has dispatched 10 truckload of relief items to the flood affectees.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan, here on Sunday appreciated the contribution of Dawat-e-Islami and said that this donation would be distributed among the flood-stricken people fairly and transparently.

The relief goods were comprised of warm clothes, quilts and other necessary items of winter season in addition to the essential food items, he added.

Incharge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq and admin officers of Faizan-e-Madina were also present on the occasion.