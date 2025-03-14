Open Menu

10 TTP Militants Eliminated In Attack On FC Office

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The security forces on Friday successfully foiled a terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) office in Jandola area here.

According to security officials, forces responded swiftly, eliminating all 10 terrorists involved in the assault.

The militants were identified as members of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known for their involvement in sabotage activities across the country.

The operation ensured the safety of the FC office and officials as well as the nearby areas, with officials reaffirming their commitment to eradicating terrorism.

