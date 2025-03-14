10 TTP Militants Eliminated In Attack On FC Office
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The security forces on Friday successfully foiled a terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) office in Jandola area here.
According to security officials, forces responded swiftly, eliminating all 10 terrorists involved in the assault.
The militants were identified as members of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known for their involvement in sabotage activities across the country.
The operation ensured the safety of the FC office and officials as well as the nearby areas, with officials reaffirming their commitment to eradicating terrorism.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025
'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi
UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..
UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suicide bombers identified in Darul Uloom Haqqania, Bannu Attacks: KP IGP2 minutes ago
-
14th session of National Assembly starts12 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 73,501 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
10 TTP militants eliminated in attack on FC office12 minutes ago
-
Cabinet Division striving to ensure effective governance12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Department’s campaign for early cotton sowing nears 1 miln-acre target12 minutes ago
-
KMU’s Dr. Maria Khattak recognized as `Inspiring Woman in STEM’ by Global Health Research Centre12 minutes ago
-
‘Criminal’ perishes in encounter with Pirwadhai Police12 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Gulshanabad Check Post, reviews construction work, security arrangements13 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 50,000 winter kits across Pakistan, aiding over 337,000 people22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 927 kg drugs in 8 operations32 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to convene ADP moot for development schemes32 minutes ago