10 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students get scholarships

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Ten undergraduate students of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad have been granted scholarships under North American Alumni Association (NAAA) scholarship programme.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, along with association representatives Dr Zubair Anwar, Dr Muhammad Younis and Director Financial Assistance and University Advancement Prof Dr Muhammad Ahsan Khan, disbursed the cheques.

Prof Iqrar Khan said that the university was providing scholarships to around 11,000 deserving students to continue their journey of education and progress.

He said the UAF was setting up alumni centre that would open up new avenues of progress of the university.

Dr Zubair Anwar said that they were committed to helping the deserving students. He said that NAAA Scholarship Endowment at the UAF had been increased to Rs 12 million with the addition of Rs 2.5 million this month.

Director Financial Assistance and University Advancement Prof Dr Muhammad Ahsan Khan said said out of total 35,000 students, one third are benefiting from scholarships.