10 Unregistered Power Connections Suspended In Faisalabad
Sat 12th October 2019
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) isssued notices to unregistered industrial/commercial connection holders who did not fulfill the requirement of getting registered with FBR.
According to FESCO spokesman after the expiry of deadline of September 26 the FBR and FESCO teams launched a campaign against the unregistered commercial/industrial connection holders and initially 10 electricity connections were disconnected, he added.
It may be mentioned that FESCO had also set up FBR facilitation counter at its headquarters.