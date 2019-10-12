UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Unregistered Power Connections Suspended In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

10 unregistered power connections suspended in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) isssued notices to unregistered industrial/commercial connection holders who did not fulfill the requirement of getting registered with FBR

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) isssued notices to unregistered industrial/commercial connection holders who did not fulfill the requirement of getting registered with FBR.

According to FESCO spokesman after the expiry of deadline of September 26 the FBR and FESCO teams launched a campaign against the unregistered commercial/industrial connection holders and initially 10 electricity connections were disconnected, he added.

It may be mentioned that FESCO had also set up FBR facilitation counter at its headquarters.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company May September FBR FESCO

Recent Stories

They will be victorious whatever cruelty they subj ..

9 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

9 seconds ago

Putin Says Russia to Develop Missile Strike System ..

11 seconds ago

Appointments made in Railway through draw challen ..

6 minutes ago

No negligence will be tolerated in resolution of p ..

6 minutes ago

France checking identity of murder suspect held in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.