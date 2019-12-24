UrduPoint.com
10 Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 10.079b Approved

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

The Provincial Development Working Party Punjab (PDWP) on Tuesday approved 10 development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 10,079.598 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party Punjab (PDWP) on Tuesday approved 10 development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 10,079.598 million.

The schemes were approved in the 30th PDWP meeting of of current fiscal year, presided over by Planning and Development (P&D) board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh here. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries of the departments concerned, Senior Chief Coordination Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Building of Ghazi University, DG Khan at the cost of Rs. 1043.084 million, Establishment of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan (Phase-II) (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1746.258 million, Reconstruction of Pipal House, A-Block Lahore at the cost of Rs. 433.915 million, Construction of MPA Hostel (Phase-II), Lahore at the cost of Rs.

3500.989 million, Consultancy Services for Third Party Monitoring and Validation for Disaster & Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 27.148 million, Disaster & Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) Enhancing Resilience against Sub Surface / Seepage underneath Nawabpur Flood Bund from RD 4+000 to 17+950 at the cost of Rs. 483.730 million, Disaster & Climate Resilience Improvement Project (DCRIP) Enhancing Resilience against Sub Surface Flow / Seepage underneath LMB Taunsa Barrage from 18+000 to 46+000 at the cost of Rs. 1,643.728 million, Protecting Village Kund Sargana, its surrounding Abadies and other Infrastructure of Tehsil Kabir Wala from Erosive Action of River Ravi (NDRMF) at the cost of Rs. 277.439 million, Land Acquisition for Establishment of Sewage Treatment Plant (Sialkot) under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program at the cost of Rs. 399.844 million and Land Acquisition for Sewage Treatment Plant Sahiwal under Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Program at the cost of Rs. 523.463 million.

