10 vehicles impounded, 65 fined

(@FahadShabbir)

The district transport department impounded 10 vehicles over smoke emitting and imposed a fine on 65 others on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The district transport department impounded 10 vehicles over smoke emitting and imposed a fine on 65 others on Thursday.

A team headed by Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain checked vehicles on main roads andtook action against vehicles under anti-smog measures.