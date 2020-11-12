10 Vehicles Impounded, 65 Fined
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The district transport department impounded 10 vehicles over smoke emitting and imposed a fine on 65 others on Thursday.
A team headed by Secretary RTA Zamir Hussain checked vehicles on main roads andtook action against vehicles under anti-smog measures.