10 vehicles impounded, fine imposed over violations of SoP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration has impounded 10 vehicles and imposed fine on various others over violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Friday morning.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, district regional transport authority (RTA) launched a crackdown against the vehicles involved in violations of SoP.

The RTA team led by Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin checked different wagon stands at Dera Adda Chowk. During checking at Al-Shahbaz Flying Coach, Al-Abbas flying coach and Shalimar Mini Bus Service, the RTA team impounded ten vehicles over violations of SoP.

The RTA team also imposed fine of Rs 45,000 on various other vehicles.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that checking of vehicles was being made more strict in order to ensure implementation of SoP.