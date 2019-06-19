10 Vehicles Impounded, LPG Cylinders Removed
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:29 PM
In line with on-going operation against Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder-fitted transport vehicles, secretary regional transport authority (RTA), impounded ten (10) commercial commuters vehicles and removed their LPG cylinders here Wednesday
The team led by secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari also imposed overall a sum of Rs 24,000 fine on all the 10 impounded vehicles.
The operation was meant to keep commuters safe against risks posed by LPG-fitted vehicles, Kamran Bukhari said.