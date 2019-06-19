10 vehicles impounded, LPG cylinders removed

In line with on-going operation against Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder-fitted transport vehicles, secretary regional transport authority (RTA), impounded ten (10) commercial commuters vehicles and removed their LPG cylinders here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :In line with on-going operation against Liquified Petroleum Gas LPG ) cylinder-fitted transport vehicles , secretary regional transport authority ( RTA ), impounded ten (10) commercial commuters vehicles and removed their LPG cylinders here Wednesday.

The team led by secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari also imposed overall a sum of Rs 24,000 fine on all the 10 impounded vehicles.

The operation was meant to keep commuters safe against risks posed by LPG-fitted vehicles, Kamran Bukhari said.