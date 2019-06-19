UrduPoint.com
10 Vehicles Impounded, LPG Cylinders Removed

Wed 19th June 2019

10 vehicles impounded, LPG cylinders removed

In line with on-going operation against Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder-fitted transport vehicles, secretary regional transport authority (RTA), impounded ten (10) commercial commuters vehicles and removed their LPG cylinders here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :In line with on-going operation against Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder-fitted transport vehicles, secretary regional transport authority (RTA), impounded ten (10) commercial commuters vehicles and removed their LPG cylinders here Wednesday.

The team led by secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari also imposed overall a sum of Rs 24,000 fine on all the 10 impounded vehicles.

The operation was meant to keep commuters safe against risks posed by LPG-fitted vehicles, Kamran Bukhari said.

