10 vehicles impounded on violation of traffic laws

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The traffic police on Friday impounded 10 vehicles on rules violations.

According to a traffic police spokesman, teams checked vehicles and issued tickets to 35 drivers and imposed Rs15,500 fine besides impounding 10 vehicleson various violations,including overcharging , installation of LPG cylinders and violationof coronavirus SOPs.