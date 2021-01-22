UrduPoint.com
10 Vehicles Impounded On Violation Of Traffic Laws

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:48 PM

10 vehicles impounded on violation of traffic laws

The traffic police on Friday impounded 10 vehicles on rules violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The traffic police on Friday impounded 10 vehicles on rules violations.

According to a traffic police spokesman, teams checked vehicles and issued tickets to 35 drivers and imposed Rs15,500 fine besides impounding 10 vehicleson various violations,including overcharging , installation of LPG cylinders and violationof coronavirus SOPs.

