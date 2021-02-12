UrduPoint.com
10 Vehicles Impounded Over Violation

Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

10 vehicles impounded over violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary District Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz Friday,during checking traffic on main highways,impounded 10 vehicles and imposed Rs.15,000 fine on 22 vehicles over traffic rules violation.

According to a spokesman, Secretary DRTA issued clear instructions that vehicles would be impounded on receipt of excess fare, their route permits would be canceled and they would not be allowed to enter the highways.

Meanwhile, he directed during a meeting of transporters to ensure implementation of corona SOPs at terminals.

