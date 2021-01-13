UrduPoint.com
10 Vehicles Impounded Over Violation Of Covid SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:01 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Wednesday impounded 10 vehicles over violations of coronavirus SOPs, smoke-emitting vehicles and overcharging.

According to officials,the team led by Secretary Road Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police checked different vans at various roads of city and impounded 10 vehicles and challaned over 25 other vehicles over violation of traffic laws and Corona SOPs.

He said that the department was regularly monitoring the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs at all the van stops in the district.

