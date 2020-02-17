UrduPoint.com
10 Vehicles Impounded Over Violations In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

10 vehicles impounded over violations in Multan

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 10 vehicles over violations of fitness certificate, route permit and environmental pollution

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 10 vehicles over violations of fitness certificate, route permit and environmental pollution.

The RTA teams launched a crack down against the passenger vehicles at Vehari Chowk and checked route permits, fitness certificates, sub-standard LPG cylinders and smoke emitting vehicles.

The teams impounded 10 vehicles over these violations.

Motor Vehicle Examiner Zaffar Qayyum Chughtai said that vehicles without fitness certificates and route permits would not be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that smoky vehicles were also being challaned and impounded for causing environmental pollution.

He maintained that crack down would continue on daily basis without any discrimination.

