10 Vehicles Impounded, Tickets Issued To 50 In Multan

Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

10 vehicles impounded, tickets issued to 50 in Multan

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department impounded ten vehicles and tickets issued to 50 others on different traffic rules violation during a campaign here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department impounded ten vehicles and tickets issued to 50 others on different traffic rules violation during a campaign here Tuesday.

An official said that the campaign was initiated on the orders of director excise and taxation against number-less vehicles and those short on payment of token tax.

The drive was executed by Motor Checking MRA In-charge Sheikh Arif and Inspector Incharge Ehsan Khan Saddozai.

