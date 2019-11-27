UrduPoint.com
10 Vehicles Impounded, Tickets Issued To 50 In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

10 vehicles impounded, tickets issued to 50 in Multan

The excise, taxation and narcotics control department impounded 10 vehicles and issued tickets to other 50 on different violations during a campaign yielding Rs 320,000 recovery here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) The excise, taxation and narcotics control department impounded 10 vehicles and issued tickets to other 50 on different violations during a campaign yielding Rs 320,000 recovery here Wednesday.

An official said that the campaign was initiated on the orders of the director excise and taxation against numberless vehicles and those short on payment of token tax.

A sum of Rs 320,000 was recovered on the spot after violators made payment through computerised system.

The vehicles were checked in front of police station Shershah by motor checking MRA Incharge Sheikh Arif and inspector Incharge Ehsan Khan Saddozai.

