10 vehicles smuggling wheat flour impounded with 2136 bags

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday caught 10 vehicles with 2136 wheat flour bags while 10 accused were also sent behind the bars.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food Department Rawalpindi and Potohar Division Police conducted raids in Naseerabad and Saddar Wah areas and rounded up Syed Akbar, Murad, Bahadar, Rehman, Farhad, Zahidullah, Waheed, Liaquat, Numan and Khan Muhammad and recovered 2136 flour bags from their possession.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Potohar Division Police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up the wheat flour smugglers.

The accused were trying to illegally ship wheat flour out of the Rawalpindi division, he added.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.