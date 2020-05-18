10 violators of SOPs fined in Abbottabad

Following the relaxation of lockdown on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, the Price Control Magistrates are inspecting the markets and proceeding to ensure compliance with the law

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : Following the relaxation of lockdown on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, the price Control Magistrates are inspecting the markets and proceeding to ensure compliance with the law.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana visited Empire Road and Gami Ada. And while maintaining social distance as well as reviewing the implementation of SOPs to prevent corona, 10 violators were fined.