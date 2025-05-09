10-year imprisonment awarded to accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge Anti Rape Court Kaneez Faiza Bhatti

awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in a rape case

of Sahianwala police station.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Sarwar Ali of Chak No16-RB, had subjected

his sister-in-law to rape on June 10, 2022.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment

to the accused. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, otherwise,

he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.