10-year Imprisonment Awarded To Accused
Published May 09, 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge Anti Rape Court Kaneez Faiza Bhatti
awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in a rape case
of Sahianwala police station.
According to the prosecution, the accused, Sarwar Ali of Chak No16-RB, had subjected
his sister-in-law to rape on June 10, 2022.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment
to the accused. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, otherwise,
he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.
