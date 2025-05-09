Open Menu

10-year Imprisonment Awarded To Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:56 PM

10-year imprisonment awarded to accused

Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge Anti Rape Court Kaneez Faiza Bhatti

awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in a rape case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025)

awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to an accused involved in a rape case

of Sahianwala police station.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Sarwar Ali of Chak No16-RB, had subjected

his sister-in-law to rape on June 10, 2022.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment

to the accused. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, otherwise,

he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.

More Stories From Pakistan