10-year Imprisonment In Tax Fraud Case

Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:45 PM

10-year imprisonment in tax fraud case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Accountability Court on Monday sentenced two accused to 10 years in prison in a Sale Tax Refund fraud case, initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 19.

701 million fine each to accused Mohammad Sabir and Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, both are private persons, while 5-year sentence to Shahid Shamim and Shamim Akhtar, FBR Inland Revenue Officers for illegal Sales Tax Refund against fake and flying invoices on manufacturing of zero rated supplies with malafide intention, causing huge loss of Rs 111.477 million to the national exchequer.

The court also imposed fine of Rs 1.714 million and Rs 1.114 million on FBR officers respectively.

Your Thoughts and Comments

