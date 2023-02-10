:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Friday said the incompetent and corrupt rulers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in shambles during their 10-year government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Friday said the incompetent and corrupt rulers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in shambles during their 10-year government.

All the sectors, including education, health, infrastructure, and sanitation services had been ruined as the province was now in a state of affairs which it had a century ago, she said while chairing a meeting on the party's re-organisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the Hazara Division.

Maryam Nawaz said that terrorism was a big challenge, however, the coalition government was taking steps for protecting life and property of the people.

PML-N President Engr Amir Muqam and General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbassi, besides the leadership of different party wings, attended the meeting.

Maryam� Nawaz appreciated Amir Muqam and Murtaza Abbasi for their leadership role in the party's organisation in the KP.

Like the Hazara Division, the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also becoming a stronghold of the party, she added.

She said she was proud of the workers, who were giving sacrifices for the party. The ideological and committed workers would be honoured and their problems would be addressed on priority, she added.

Earlier on her arrival in the city, she was accorded a warm welcome by the party leaders and workers.