10-year-old Boy Allegedly Raped, Murdered In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 21 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:24 PM

10-year-old boy allegedly raped, murdered in Lahore

A 10-year old boy was allegedly raped and murdered in Lahore's Batapur area

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) A 10-year old boy was allegedly raped and murdered in Lahore's Batapur area.The victim had gone to graze his goats in a field when he was abducted by unidentified men and his body was later recovered with torture marks on his head and body.

The 10-year-old was the only son of his parents and has an elder sister.Police and forensic personnel collected evidence after reaching the crime scene. According to the police, the investigation is ongoing and suspects will be arrested soon.Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has sought a report from the senior police officer in Lahore.

"The elements involved in such heinous crime deserve to be strictly punished as per law," said the chief minister.Earlier in May, 10-year-old Farishta was killed after being molested in Islamabad.

According to police, the girl was killed and her body was dumped near Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad.In March, a seven-year-old boy's body was found by locals in a pile of trash in Haripur's Khanpur area. The body was sent to a local hospital for an autopsy which confirmed that he was sexually abused prior to being strangled to death with a piece of cloth.

