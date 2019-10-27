UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10-year-old Boy Arrested For Allegedly Abusing Minor Girl

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:12 PM

10-year-old boy arrested for allegedly abusing minor girl

Muzaffar Garh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) A 10-year-old boy has been arrested and booked on charges of allegedly abusing a three-year-old girl in Muzaffargarh.According to details, Asif was arrested from Kot Aduu Tehsil, Ward No 14 on charges of abusing a three-year-old girl.

A case of abduction has been registered against him in the police station.The 10-year-old was produced before a local magistrate's court, where the judge remanded him into the police's custody on physical remand till October 30.Police sources said the girl was taken for her medical to THQ Hospital Kot Aduu. Both the girl and the accused's DNA test were being conducted.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Muzaffargarh October From Court

Recent Stories

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Abuja organises forum on interfaith ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah highlights museums role in supporting Arab ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: Smart initiatives keep UAE in forefro ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.