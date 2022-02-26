10 year old boy found dead from underground water tank

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A dead body of 10-year-old was found from an underground water tank in an under construction house in the precincts of Saddar Barooni area. The case of abduction of the child was registered three days ago in Saddar Baroni police station, informed police spokesman.

Soon after the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigations, SSP Operations, SP Pothohar, SP CIA and senior police officers rushed to the spot.

The CPO constituted teams under the supervision of SSP Investigation and SSP Operations to investigate the matter.

Forensic teams were gathering evidence from the scene, however, the body was shifted to a hospital for an autopsy.

According to Preliminary investigations, no evidence of violence was witnessed but facts will be brought in the light of forensic and after post-mortem reports, spokesman said.