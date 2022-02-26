UrduPoint.com

10 Year Old Boy Found Dead From Underground Water Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

10 year old boy found dead from underground water tank

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :A dead body of 10-year-old was found from an underground water tank in an under construction house in the precincts of Saddar Barooni area. The case of abduction of the child was registered three days ago in Saddar Baroni police station, informed police spokesman.

Soon after the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigations, SSP Operations, SP Pothohar, SP CIA and senior police officers rushed to the spot.

The CPO constituted teams under the supervision of SSP Investigation and SSP Operations to investigate the matter.

Forensic teams were gathering evidence from the scene, however, the body was shifted to a hospital for an autopsy.

According to Preliminary investigations, no evidence of violence was witnessed but facts will be brought in the light of forensic and after post-mortem reports, spokesman said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Police Station CIA Tank Saddar From

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

6 minutes ago
 Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartp ..

Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartphone for The Youth

9 minutes ago
 Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on s ..

Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on social media

21 minutes ago
 Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars ..

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

2 hours ago
 Protecting common man from effects of global price ..

Protecting common man from effects of global price-hike top priority: PM

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>