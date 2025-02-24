10-year-old Boy Killed As Pistol Goes Off Accidentally
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM
A 10-year-old boy died after a pistol accidently went off near here on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A 10-year-old boy died after a pistol accidently went off near here on Monday.
According to police, a seven-year-old child Kashif was playing with a loaded pistol at his home in Chak 75/R-B, in Khurrianwala police limits when it went off and a bullet hit another child Asadullah (10), who died on the spot.
Police took the body into custody and started investigation.
