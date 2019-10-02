10 year old boy sexually assaulted, found dead in Faisalabad

A 10 year old boy was killed after being sexually assaulted in Faisalabad.The victim identified as Saad, 10, student of class three came out of his home for playing when suspect Qasim took Saad along with him and murdered him after sexually assaulting him in Chak no 228 within the jurisdiction of Tarkhani police station in Faisalabad

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) A 10 year old boy was killed after being sexually assaulted in Faisalabad.The victim identified as Saad, 10, student of class three came out of his home for playing when suspect Qasim took Saad along with him and murdered him after sexually assaulting him in Chak no 228 within the jurisdiction of Tarkhani police station in Faisalabad.

Suspect threw the body of the victim into nearby fields.Upon search, family members recovered the body from nearby fields and shifted it to nearby Allied hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.