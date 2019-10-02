UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Year Old Boy Sexually Assaulted, Found Dead In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:40 PM

10 year old boy sexually assaulted, found dead in Faisalabad

A 10 year old boy was killed after being sexually assaulted in Faisalabad.The victim identified as Saad, 10, student of class three came out of his home for playing when suspect Qasim took Saad along with him and murdered him after sexually assaulting him in Chak no 228 within the jurisdiction of Tarkhani police station in Faisalabad

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) A 10 year old boy was killed after being sexually assaulted in Faisalabad.The victim identified as Saad, 10, student of class three came out of his home for playing when suspect Qasim took Saad along with him and murdered him after sexually assaulting him in Chak no 228 within the jurisdiction of Tarkhani police station in Faisalabad.

Suspect threw the body of the victim into nearby fields.Upon search, family members recovered the body from nearby fields and shifted it to nearby Allied hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Student Family From

Recent Stories

Novatek Says Yamal LNG Deliveries Will Not Be Affe ..

1 minute ago

Police foil attempt of child marriage in Rajanpur

1 minute ago

One killed, three others injured in two different ..

1 minute ago

Boy dies after snake bite in Charsadda

1 minute ago

Tokyo Ready for Dialogue With North Korea Without ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Gas Production Expected to Reach 26.13Trl ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.